Won’t comment on Jaggi Vasudev now: Tamil Nadu Minister

Chennai

Tamil Nadu Finance Minister PTR Palanivel Thiagarajan, who had recently hit out against well-known yoga guru Jaggi Vasudev of Isha Foundation, on Wednesday said he will not make any comments on him “until any new information or further new development comes to light.”

Thiagarajan, a former investment banker and a third generation prominent politician, had while responding to questions in interviews been attacking Jaggi Vasudev calling him a “publicity hound” and “charlatan”. In recent times, Vasudev has been leading a campaign to “free” temples from the control of the state-run Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department.

The Minister’s attack had drawn opposition from Vasudev’s followers. Vasudev’s Coimbatore-headquartered Isha Foundation counts among its visitors prominent politicians and actors. Stating he wants to focus on Covid-related developments for now, the articulate Minister said prosecuting the audit finding was not his highest personal priority among other responsibilities in his public service.

“Though I may have mentioned the violations in public statements, I certainly do not have any personal agenda to take further action. It is not my official responsibility and hence not my intent, to focus on investigation and prosecution of Jaggi Vasudev,” he made it clear. “The evidence in my possession (some public and some not) which I will share with all relevant authorities (as just a dutiful citizen), convinces me beyond all probable doubt Jaggi Vasudev has repeatedly, consistently and continuously violated multiple laws and statutes.”

At the same time, he said the authorities in India and the US must conduct their independent investigations, without interference from anyone, including himself.