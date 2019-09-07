'Wonder if they think about India's interests': Anurag Thakur slams Mamata Banerjee over Chandrayaan-2 remark

New Delhi: Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Friday slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her comment on Chandrayaan-2 mission saying, "the people who want to think negatively are free to think that way." "The people who want to think negatively are free to think that way. I wonder whether the people, who find the achievement of Chandrayaan too small, even think about the interests of India," he told ANI here.

"Should not we congratulate our scientists, the government and our Prime Minister on such a big day (landing of Chandrayaan-2 on the moon)?" he said. The BJP leader said that the Chandrayaan-2 mission was an achievement of 130 crore Indians. Earlier in the day, Banerjee had attacked the government saying that the mission's launch is an attempt to divert attention from 'economic disaster.' "As if the Chandrayaan launch is the first in the country, As if before they came to power, no such missions were taken up. It is an attempt to divert attention from economic disaster," she said in the state assembly.

Once 'Vikram' module of Chandrayaan 2 makes a soft landing on the moon on early Saturday, India will become the fourth country after the US, Russia, and China to achieve the feat and the first country to land its mission on the south pole of the moon.