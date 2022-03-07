Women's day: Metro dedicates one station to women employees

International Women’s Day is celebrated every year on 8th March. It celebrates womanhood and pays tribute to the indomitable spirit of women.

Mumbai Metro One honors womanhood and is proud of its woman workforce who works shoulder to shoulder with their counterparts apart from managing to be a daughter, a wife, a mother, and much more.

Since 8 years a strong woman workforce with over 300 women employees of Metro One are handling critical roles in the organization.

Mumbai Metro One recently achieved ridership of 700 million and during this remarkable journey of serving more than 700 million happy commuters, the women workforce has contributed in many ways. Our women employees have been doing a commendable job in recruitment, safety setup, housekeeping, Commuter experience, Business development etc.

The first commercial service of Mumbai Metro was made by a lady Train Pilot Rupali Chavan on 8th June, 2014. She has also been recognized by our State Education Board with a chapter mentioning her work and experience in the Standard 6th Marathi Balbharthi textbook.

Every year Women’s Day at Mumbai Metro One is celebrated by organizing various events at stations.

Highlights of this year’s Women’s Day event are:

Women will take complete charge of Azad Nagar Metro Station.

All staff will be women (except male security for frisking).

Women’s Day Selfie point at top metro stations.

Women’s Day specific decoration at top metro stations.

Hosting a group of ladies from Spastic Society of India – metro ride from Versova to Ghatkopar & back including refreshments at Azad Nagar Metro station.

Published on: Monday, March 07, 2022, 06:53 PM IST