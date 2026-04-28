 'Women Power Is The Strongest Pillar Of Viksit Bharat': PM Narendra Modi At Varanasi Convention | VIDEO
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'Women Power Is The Strongest Pillar Of Viksit Bharat': PM Narendra Modi At Varanasi Convention | VIDEO

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said “women power” is the strongest pillar of a Viksit Bharat while addressing a large convention. Seeking blessings from “sisters and daughters,” he linked women-led growth to India’s development mission. His visit also includes launching projects worth ₹6,350 crore in his parliamentary constituency.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Tuesday, April 28, 2026, 07:16 PM IST
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PM Modi In Varanasi addressing huge gathering | FPJ Altered Image

Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing a rally in Varanasi on Tuesday, mentioned the central role of women in India’s development journey, stating that “women power” forms the strongest pillar of a Viksit Bharat during a large women’s convention in his parliamentary constituency.

‘Seeking Blessings Of Sisters And Daughters’

Addressing a packed gathering, Modi said he had come to seek the blessings of “sisters and daughters” for the launch of a new national mission aligned with the vision of a developed India.

“The mission to make India a developed nation is continuously progressing… and its strongest pillar is the women power of India. I have come to seek your blessings for the beginning of a great mission,” he said.

Massive Turnout At Nari Shakti Event

The event saw a huge turnout, with thousands of women participating in the convention organised as part of the Prime Minister’s two-day visit to Varanasi. Visuals showed an enthusiastic audience applauding, greeting with folded hands, and responding warmly to Modi’s address.

Development Push Worth ₹6,350 Crore

During his visit, Modi is als inaugurates and laid the foundation stone for multiple development projects worth around ₹6,350 crore, aimed at boosting infrastructure and public services in the region.

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The visit holds both developmental and political significance, with the BJP mobilising large crowds for the Nari Shakti gathering.

Focus On Women-Led Growth

Modi’s address mentioned the government’s continued emphasis on women-led development, positioning women as key drivers of economic growth and social transformation in the country’s journey towards becoming a developed nation.

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