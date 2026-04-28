'Women Power Is The Strongest Pillar Of Viksit Bharat': PM Narendra Modi At Varanasi Convention | VIDEO

PM Modi In Varanasi addressing huge gathering | FPJ Altered Image

Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing a rally in Varanasi on Tuesday, mentioned the central role of women in India’s development journey, stating that “women power” forms the strongest pillar of a Viksit Bharat during a large women’s convention in his parliamentary constituency.

‘Seeking Blessings Of Sisters And Daughters’

Addressing a packed gathering, Modi said he had come to seek the blessings of “sisters and daughters” for the launch of a new national mission aligned with the vision of a developed India.

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“The mission to make India a developed nation is continuously progressing… and its strongest pillar is the women power of India. I have come to seek your blessings for the beginning of a great mission,” he said.

Massive Turnout At Nari Shakti Event

The event saw a huge turnout, with thousands of women participating in the convention organised as part of the Prime Minister’s two-day visit to Varanasi. Visuals showed an enthusiastic audience applauding, greeting with folded hands, and responding warmly to Modi’s address.

Development Push Worth ₹6,350 Crore

During his visit, Modi is als inaugurates and laid the foundation stone for multiple development projects worth around ₹6,350 crore, aimed at boosting infrastructure and public services in the region.

The visit holds both developmental and political significance, with the BJP mobilising large crowds for the Nari Shakti gathering.

Focus On Women-Led Growth

Modi’s address mentioned the government’s continued emphasis on women-led development, positioning women as key drivers of economic growth and social transformation in the country’s journey towards becoming a developed nation.