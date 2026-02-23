Woman Records Rapido Rider ‘Inappropriately’ Touching Her During Ride, Alleges Harassment

A young woman has alleged sexual harassment during a bike taxi ride booked through Rapido, sparking renewed concerns about women’s safety on app-based transport platforms. The woman, who shared her experience on social media, claimed that what began as a routine commute after office hours turned into a distressing ordeal.

According to her statement, the rider initially behaved normally after she boarded the scooty. However, during the journey, he allegedly began touching her inappropriately multiple times. At first, she assumed he might have been scratching his back, but she soon realised the contact was deliberate.

She further alleged that the rider asked intrusive personal questions, including where she lived, whether she stayed alone or in shared accommodation, and where she worked. The questions, coupled with the alleged inappropriate behaviour, made her feel increasingly unsafe.

Fearing for her safety, the woman began recording the incident. She said she was too shocked and scared to react immediately. As she neared her PG accommodation, she asked the rider to remove his hand, but claimed he ignored her. The experience left her feeling deeply disturbed.

The woman shared the incident publicly to caution others, especially women, urging them to remain vigilant. She also disclosed the rider’s name as listed on the app. There has been no official response from Rapido at the time of reporting.