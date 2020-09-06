Woman molested, pushed out of speeding car in Kolkata

Kolkata: A 31-year-old woman was allegedly molested and thrown off a speeding car in the wee hours of Sunday in Anandapur, Kolkata. The accused driver sped the vehicle and ran over another woman, who suffered leg fractures.

The victim told Police that she met the accused on the 1st of September and they became friends. On Saturday, the accused called up the victim at 8:30pm and the two went on a drive. They roamed around for a while and the woman asked him to be dropped outside her flat since it was late. The accused did not listen to her and kept driving. Sensing trouble, when the car headed towards Anandapur, the victim asked the accused to drop her home.

He allegedly assaulted the victim physically using his fists and outraged her modesty. What happened next was that the accused pushed the victim out of his car on the road when a couple who heard the victim’s screams tried to stop the car. Nilanjana Chatterjee and her husband Deep Satpati who had just left their relatives house in the area and had gotten into their car, stepped out to help when they heard the victim screaming.

The two tried to stop the car, when the accused drove over the wife Nilanjana Chatterjee, who suffered fractures on her legs. The couple alleges no ambulances were willing to help them due to the COVID-19 situation when they called the emergency number. It was the Anandapur police station which then arranged for an ambulance for Chatterjee, who was admitted to a nearby private hospital.

The victim who was rescued was then sent back home. A case of molestation was registered and the attack on the couple too was registered against the accused as part of the case.