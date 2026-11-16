Dramatic Footage Shows Woman Jumping Off Moving Train Onto Tamil Nadu’s Pamban Bridge, Rams Into Parapet | VIDEO

The woman was travelling on board the Amritha Express. | X

A usually scenic ride over the Pamban Bridge in Tamil Nadu turned into a shocking scene when a woman jumped of a train moving at a high speed while it was crossing the sea section on Sunday.

The woman, whose identity remains unknown, jumped off the Thiruvananthapuram-Rameswaram Amritha Express train while it was passing over the sea and hit the protective parapet. She was rescued in an unconcious condition and is currently undergoing treatment for serious injuries.

(Disclaimer: Strong visuals, viewer discretion advised)

#SHOCKING: Woman Jumps From Moving Train Into Sea While Crossing Pamban BridgeA woman passenger was seriously injured after jumping from a moving train while it was crossing the new Pamban Railway Bridge in Tamil Nadu on November 15, 2026.Interestingly, this was the second such incident within hours. A young man had jumped from another train on Saturday night, and his body was later recovered near Mullimunai Island. — upuknews (@upuknews1) November 15, 2026

The woman's identity and intention behind the action will be investigated once she is in a state of being questioned by the police, per an India Today report.

Second Such Incident Within 24 Hours

This is the second such incident within a span of 24 hours, with the first being of a man jumping off a Rameswaram-Madurai passenger train while it was crossing the sea bridge on Saturday night. Though a search operation was launched, the man's body was found when it washed ashore hours later on the Mullimunai island, the report claimed. His identity is yet to be established.

New Pamban Bridge Was Inaugurated Last Year

Rameswaram is a popular tourist destination situated on an island that is only accessible by the railway bridge over the Pamban Sea. It attracts lakhs of visitors annually.

The Pamban Sea Bridge was inaugurated in April last year and runs parallel to the historic 1914 bridge. Both connect Mandapan on the mainland with the island town of Rameswaram. While the new bridge is used for train passages, the old bridge is used for vehicular and pedestrian purposes.