Woman files police complaint against Dilip Ghosh

Kolkata: The police on Friday booked BJP's West Bengal unit President Dilip Ghosh following a complaint lodged against him by a young woman for making 'sexually coloured remarks' and showing 'murderous intent'.

The police said the case has been initiated against Ghosh under various sections of IPC, including threat and intimidation, based on the complaint by a second year post-graduate student here earlier in the day. The woman alleged that she was harassed on Thursday by BJP activists taking part in a rally backing the Citizenship (Amendment) Act at Patuli in the southern outskirts of the city.

"I have filed a complaint of murderous intent and sexual remarks against Dilip Ghosh," said the girl who also sought police protection.

According to the police and eye-witnesses, the woman was protesting against the new citizenship law as also a possible countrywide NRC and NPR on one side of the road as the BJP activists led by Ghosh began the rally christened 'Abhinandan Yatra'. She was also carrying a poster that read "No NRC, No NPR, No CAA". Some of the rallyists got angry and tore up the poster, and abused her, while a few were seen shouting "Jai Sri Ram" into her ears, till the police rescued the student.

Later, talking to the media, Ghosh launched a tirade against the woman, saying she was lucky that "nothing more was done to her". "If they (protesters) come close to our rally, then I'll say it's their good fortune that nothing more was done to them. There are lot of baghs (a reference to CAA protest ground Shaheen Bagh in Delhi) and circus where they can protest.

"Why do such people have to come before our workers -- to be in the news or to become martyrs? This is very unfortunate. Nobody should do this. We have withstood a lot. We won't withstand this kind of childish pranks," he said.

Allahabad HC junks PIL seeking bar on protests at Lucknow’s Ghantaghar

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad HC on Friday declined to entertain a PIL seeking a restriction on demonstration, procession and stir at the Ghantaghar park in the Old City, owing to an SC direction that matters related to CAA would not be taken up by any high court in the country.

A bench of Justice Pankaj Kumar Jaiswal and Justice KS Pawar dismissed the PIL after a request by the petitioner that he was withdrawing it. It said SC, in an order on Jan 22, granting time to the respondents to file their replies, directed high courts not to take up the matter pertaining to the dispute and agitation related to the CAA.