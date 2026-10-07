Woman, Daughter Injured As Men Attack Car With Stones In UP's Raebareli | X @raebarelipolice

A woman and her daughter were allegedly injured after a group of men attacked their car with bricks and stones in Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli district on Wednesday, October 7. The incident occurred in Uddwa village under the Jagatpur police station area.

According to a statement by Girjashankar Tripathi, Area Officer Dalmau, a video of the incident came to the police's attention on Wednesday. The police said Mohit Singh, a resident of Mulwa village, was travelling in his car with his wife and daughter to drop the latter at school.

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At around 7 am, the car was allegedly attacked with stones by Ritesh Mishra, Ayush Mishra and Shivam Kumar Mishra. The attack reportedly damaged the car's window, while Singh's daughter, identified as Rudhima Singh, who was inside the vehicle, sustained injuries.

Following the incident, police took the three accused into custody. Police said further investigation is underway, and efforts are being made to ensure their arrest in connection with the incident.

Authorities are also examining the circumstances surrounding the attack and the motive behind it.