'Wo Mohabbat Humare Saath Kiye, Shaadi Modi Sahab Ke Sath': Kharge’s Jibe At H.D. Deve Gowda Leaves Rajya Sabha In Bursts Of Laughter| VIDEO

New Delhi: Congress president and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, on Wednesday added a touch of humour while bidding farewell to retiring MPs, saying those in public life “neither get tired nor retire” due to their commitment to serve the nation.

Kharge’s Quip On Deve Gowda Draws Laughter

Recalling his decades-long association with former Prime Minister H. D. Deve Gowda, Kharge quipped, “Wo mohabbat humare saath kiye, shaadi Modi sahab ke sath,” drawing laughter in the House. He said he had known Deve Gowda for over 54 years and worked closely with him over the years.

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‘No Retirement In Politics’

Kharge emphasised that politics demands lifelong commitment, asserting that leaders remain driven by the passion to serve the country, even after completing their parliamentary tenures.

=Prime Minister Narendra Modi also addressed the House, thanking retiring members for their contributions. He said there is “no full stop in politics” and encouraged them to continue serving public life in other capacities.

Call For New MPs To Learn From Veterans

Modi urged newly elected members to learn from senior leaders like Sharad Pawar, Kharge, and Deve Gowda, noting their decades-long experience in parliamentary affairs.]

See Full Speech Here:

Light Moment On Ramdas Athawale

The Prime Minister also struck a lighter note, calling Ramdas Athawale “evergreen” for his humour and satire in the House, expressing confidence that his wit would continue even after his term ends.

37 MPs Retiring, New Members Elected

A total of 37 Rajya Sabha MPs are retiring following biennial elections across 10 states, with 26 candidates elected unopposed. Several leaders from parties including BJP, Congress, JD(U), and others are set to enter the Upper House.