 'Woh Jahan Jaegi, Satyanaash Hi Hoga': Ex-BJP MP Brij Bhushan Reacts To Vinesh Phogat's Win In Haryana Assembly Elections 2024
Former wrestler Vinesh Phogat emerged victorious from the Julana constituency, securing over 6,000 votes while representing the Congress party. Former BJP MP Brij Bhushan gave reaction to Phogat's win.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Tuesday, October 08, 2024, 05:21 PM IST
article-image
Brij Bhushan Singh | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Ex-BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh criticised Congress leader Vinesh Phogat after she won the Haryana assembly elections, asserting that she may have emerged victorious but her party did not. Singh, who is alleged to have sexually harassed female wrestlers, stated that she would cause chaos wherever she goes.

Notably, Phogat had led the protests in Delhi against Brij Bhushan and the Wrestling Federation of India last year which forced the latter to step down from his position as the WFI chief.

He said that despite the wrestlers protesting against him, the BJP's prospects in the polls remained strong as many candidates emerged victorious in 'Jat'-dominated constituencies.

"Many BJP candidates have won on 'jat' majority seats... The so-called wrestlers in the wrestler's agitation are not heroes of Haryana. They are villains for all the junior wrestlers also... If she (Vinesh Phogat) used my name to win, it means I am a great man who helped her win. She won but Congress lost... 'Wo jahan jahan jaegi, satyanaash hi hoga (she will spread destruction wherever she goes)'."

He also lauded the party for the victory."I would like to thank the people of Haryana. Many efforts were made to mislead the people of Haryana in the name of protests of farmers and wrestlers. However, people have praised the policies of BJP," he added according to reports by PTI.

Read Also
Vinesh Phogat Wins From Julana In Haryana Assembly Election 2024
article-image

After emerging triumphant in the Haryana assembly election from the Julana constituency, Congress candidate Vinesh Phogat highlighted that her win symbolizes "the struggle of all girls, all women."

Vinesh Phogat vs Brij Bhushan

This controversy revolves around serious allegations of sexual harassment and abuse of power within Indian wrestling. Vinesh Phogat, a top Indian wrestler and Olympian, along with several other female wrestlers, accused Brij Bhushan, the president of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), of inappropriate behavior and misconduct.

Phogat, along with other athletes like Sakshi Malik, led public protests, demanding action and justice for the victims. They called for Brij Bhushan’s removal from his position and a thorough investigation into the allegations. This sparked nationwide debates about athlete safety, power dynamics in sports administration, and the need for systemic reforms.

