With over 2.5 lakh deaths in India, fatality rate remains 1.09%

New Delhi

The highest number of 4,205 Covid-19 deaths were reported in India in last 24 hours ending at 8 am on Wednesday, after crossing the 4,000 mark last Saturday and Sunday, even as the new infections recorded in the country were 3,48,421.

The daily tests of the deadly coronavirus, however, showed that a whopping majority of 82.43 per cent people undergoing test in 24 hours proved to be the negative as only 17.86 per cent were found infected, the Health Ministry dashboard showed. Also, the day's recoveries at 3,55,338 surpassed those infected, showing a brighter side in the overall gloom.

The active Covid cases in the country, which was witnessing an upward trend since February, also dropped for the second consecutive day on Wednesday by 11,127, accounting for 15.87 per cent of the total 2.33 crore infections at 37.04 lakh. India's recovery rate also increased to 83.04 per cent at 1.94 crore patients recovering and leaving the hospital and other health facilities.

With 2,54,197 deaths in the country, the fatality rate continued to be 1.09 per cent. Maharashtra on Wednesday showed a big jump of over 200 in a day as its death toll, the highest in the country, stood at 793, followed by 480 in Karnataka and 347 in Delhi. Uttar Pradesh also saw a spurt in the number of deaths recording the fourth highest 301 deaths, followed by Tamil Nadu 298, Punjab 214 and Rajasthan 169.

The Health Ministry claimed as many as 17.52 crore people have been vaccinated, with 24.47 lakh inoculated in the past 24 hours.

Several states that were earlier showing a record spike have started recording a downward trend. Maharashtra, where the infections had risen close to 70,000 once, on Wednesday shows 40,956 people testing positive.