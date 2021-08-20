With COVID-19 cases going down every day, Uttar Pradesh govt becomes lifts lockdown completely

Advertisement

Lucknow: With number of Covid cases going down every day, the Uttar Pradesh government has completely unlocked the markets. The state government has done away with the lockdown on every Sunday. Earlier, the state government had curtailed the two-day weekend lockdown to just one day in the first week of this month.

UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath in a meeting with the senior officials on Covid control, directed to abolish lockdown system completely. He said in the meeting that that due to the improvement in the Covid situation, the lockdown on Sunday should be abolished. He said that instead, the usual weekly closure system for the markets, industries and other establishment should be implemented now.

After this, the additional chief secretary (ACS), Home, Awaneesh Kumar Awasthi issued an order asking for lifting the lockdown on Sunday with immediate effect. He, however, said that night curfew in the cities all over the state would be continued.

Meanwhile the ACS, Information, Navneet Sehgal informed on Friday, 15 UP districts have no Covid cases in the state and the positivity rate in the state is only 0.01 per cent while the recovery rate is 98.6 per cent.

Published on: Friday,August 20, 2021, 07:18 PM IST