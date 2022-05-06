'Witch-hunt of BJP workers continues in Mamata Banerjee's West Bengal': Dharmendra Pradhan after death of BJYM worker Arjun Chowrasia

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday slammed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government over the death of a Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) worker Arjun Chowrasia in Kolkata. Pradhan said the "witch-hunt of BJP karyakartas continues unabated in Mamata Didi’s Bengal" and added that this was a "grim reminder of the pitfall of democratic ethos and law and order situation in West Bengal".

"Witch-hunt of BJP Karyakartas continues unabated in Mamata Didi’s Bengal. The death and mysterious murder of 27-year-old Shri Arjun Chowrasia, a committed colleague of @BJP4Bengal is a grim reminder of the pitfall of democratic ethos and law and order situation in West Bengal," tweeted the Union Minister.

"Deeply mourn the loss of Shri Arjun Chowrasia. BJP stands with his family in this hour of grief. Everyday violence & state-sponsored intimidation will fail to deter BJP karyakartas. We will continue to raise our voice against stifling of democracy & totalitarian regime of TMC," he added.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah who is on a two-day visit to West Bengal today visited Chowrasia's home after news broke that the worker had been found hanging in an abandoned building in the area in mysterious circumstances. He said they will demand "the strictest punishment" from the courts of law for "whoever is guilty of the gruesome crime".

BJYM president Tejasvi Surya, meanwhile, said he was grateful to Shah for visiting Chowrasia's home.

"Grateful to Sri @AmitShah Ji for visiting the house of our martyred BJYM karyakarta, Arjun Chowrasia, in WB today. It pains to see our young karyakartas paying such a heavy price for standing for Bharat. BJYM stands firmly with all of our karyakartas of WB in their just fight," he tweeted.

"Honourable HM Sri @AmitShah Ji visited the house of Arjun Chowrasia in WB and gave strength to the family.His strong words motivates us karyakartas to continue the fight against Mamata Bannerjee’ despotism with even more gusto. We pledge that Arjun’s death won’t go in vain," he added.

Published on: Friday, May 06, 2022, 06:04 PM IST