Winter Parliament Session: PM Modi talks to media, makes an appeal to MPs

Winter Parliament Session: PM Modi hopes for a fruitful session

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with the media on Wednesday ahead of the first day of the Winter Session of Parliament. The winter session of the Parliament will begin today and continue till December 29. The session will last a total of 17 working days.

Before the session, PM Modi, while talking to the media, said, "It's the first day of the winter session. This is important because we met before August 15th. 75 years of Independence completed on 15th Aug and we are going ahead in Azadi ka Amrit Kaal. We are meeting at a time when India has received the opportunity to preside over the G20."

"This G20 submitisn't just a diplomatic event, it's an opportunity to display India's capability before the world. Such a large country, mother of democracy, such diversity, such capability-it's an opportunity for world to know India &for India to show its capability to world." He further said.