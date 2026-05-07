'Will Work Under Guidance Of My Father, Leadership Of CM': Nishant Kumar

ANI

Patna: Nishant Kumar, son of former Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, was among the 32 ministers of Bihar who took oath on Thursday.

After being sworn-in as a minister, he told the media that he would work under the guidance of his father and leadership of chief minister Samrat Choudhary.

He said that he would try to live up to the expectations of senior leaders of JD(U) and would try to work with full honesty. Nishant had formally joined the JD (U) on March 8.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

After taking oath as a minister, he also visited the state JD (U) office. Addressing party workers, he re-affirmed that under the guidance of Nitish Kumar and the leadership of the chief minister, he would discharge his duties with absolute honesty, integrity, and dedication. He also pledged to remain ceaselessly committed to fulfilling the unfinished resolutions of his father. He also expressed his unwavering commitment towards building a prosperous and developed Bihar.

Nishant, who was earlier reluctant to join the cabinet, gave his consent to become a minister after a host of senior JD (U) leaders like Sanjay Kumar Jha, union minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh aka Lalan Singh and deputy chief minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, persuaded him to reconsider his decision.

Earlier, there was speculation that Nishant might assume the role of the deputy chief minister of Bihar. He, however, refused to accept it. It was rumoured that Nishant would contest from a seat in Nalanda district in the last assembly election but it did not happen.

Also Watch:

Nishant Kumar had earlier made it clear that he was not interested in a political career. In 2017, he told reporters that he had neither interest in politics nor any knowledge about this field as his first love was spiritualism, and as of now, he was proceeding on the path of spiritualism.

Born on July 20, 1975, in Bihar, Nishant is the son of Nitish Kumar and Manju Sinha. He is their only child. His mother died in 2007 of acute pneumonia. Nishant spent his early years in Bihar and did his schooling from St. Karen's in Patna before moving to Manava Bharati India International School, Mussoorie. He then graduated from the Birla Institute of Technology (BIT), Mesra in software engineering.