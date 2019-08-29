Will work for party unity, says Karnataka BJP Chief Nalin Kateel

Mangaluru: The newly appointed Karnataka BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel Thursday said he will work for unity in the party as a true Sangh parivar soldier and the people of Dakshina Kannada district, who had chosen him thrice as member of Parliament.

Speaking at the felicitation function arranged by the district unit of BJP here, he said he will work sincerely for the party regardless of the high position accorded to him.

"The post carries immense responsibilities and I am ready to take it up with the help of Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa," he said. Nalin said he is indebted to the people of the district for the love showered on him by electing him thrice from the constituency.