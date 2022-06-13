Will take proper steps for crowd management in future, says ISKCON Kolkata VP Radharaman Das after 3 die due to heat

ISKCON Kolkata VP Radharaman Das | ANI Photo

Kolkata: A day after three people died due to heatwave in Panihati while attending ‘Doi Chire’ festival, prayer services for the departed souls were done on Monday morning in the temple.

Talking to the Free Press Journal, ISKCON Kolkata vice president Radharaman Das said that the ISKCON had held meetings with temple management to find out remedies to curb such untoward incidents.

“Along with Kolkata Municipal Corporation and meetings with the individual temple authorities, we will hold meetings ahead of every festival in order to have proper crowd management so that no such things happen. Maybe we can fix a single route, one to enter and another to exit. We will have Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath and we will ask the senior citizens to refrain from visiting the festival physically if there is a heatwave situation,” said Das.

Asked that though he said that the fair was closed after the death even then people in large numbers were seen on Sunday evening, to which Das said that those who were not aware of the announcement tried to attend the fair on Sunday evening.

“This is a big festival and people from across the state attend this. On Monday amidst the presence of few people police have cleared the fair and all shops have been closed,” further added the vice president of ISKCON Kolkata.

It can be noted that on Sunday morning three people died while attending a religious programme organized by ISKCON in Panihati near Kolkata. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee condoled the deaths and has announced two lakhs compensation to the bereaved family.