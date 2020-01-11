Will take action if given orders to integrate PoK, says Army Chief

New Delhi: Army Chief Gen Naravane said his force can take control of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir if it gets orders from political authority, in what is seen as a strong message to Islamabad. At a press conference ahead of Army Day, Gen Naravane said that the Army will remain very vigilant at the Siachen glacier as there was a possibility of collusion between China and Pakistan against India in the strategically sensitive area.

"As far as Pakistan-occupied Kashmir is concerned, many years ago there was a parliamentary resolution on it that entire J and K is part of India.

If Parliament wants

that area should also belong to us and if we get orders to that effect, then definitely we will take action on it," the Army Chief said.