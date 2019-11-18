Will stop eating jalebi if it reduces pollution: Gambhir lashes out at journalist

BJP MP and former cricketer Gautam Gambhir was trolled heavily on Twitter for enjoying jalebis in Indore while commentating on the India vs Bangladesh Test match instead of attending the Parliamentary Panel on Delhi Pollution.
Speaking to ANI, Gambhir defended his jalebi-eating photos with former cricket colleague VVS Laxman. He said that if eating jalebi causes pollution in Delhi, then he is ready to stop eating it.
"Agar mera jalebi khane se Delhi ka pollution badha hai, toh main hamesha ke liye jalebi chhod sakta hoon...10 minute mein mujhe troll karna shuru kar diya, agar itni mehnat Delhi ki pollution ko kam karne mein ki hoti toh hum saas le pate, " he said
AAP lashed at the East Delhi MP. "Delhi is choking & @GautamGambhir is busy enjoying in Indore. The MP should come to Delhi and ATTEND MEETINGS on AIR POLLUTION," the party said.
Reacting to AAP, Gambhir tweeted, "Jal ya jalebi," meaning, "water or jalebi".
His tweet is jibe at the AAP with respect to BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) survey that said Delhi has the most unsafe water in the 21 big cities. Mumbai tops the ranking released by the BIS for quality of tap water.
