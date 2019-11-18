Will stop eating jalebi if it reduces pollution: Gambhir lashes out at journalist

BJP MP and former cricketer Gautam Gambhir was trolled heavily on Twitter for enjoying jalebis in Indore while commentating on the India vs Bangladesh Test match instead of attending the Parliamentary Panel on Delhi Pollution.

Speaking to ANI, Gambhir defended his jalebi-eating photos with former cricket colleague VVS Laxman. He said that if eating jalebi causes pollution in Delhi, then he is ready to stop eating it.

"Agar mera jalebi khane se Delhi ka pollution badha hai, toh main hamesha ke liye jalebi chhod sakta hoon...10 minute mein mujhe troll karna shuru kar diya, agar itni mehnat Delhi ki pollution ko kam karne mein ki hoti toh hum saas le pate, " he said