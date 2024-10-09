'Will Stab A Knife In Your Stomach': Elderly Man Threatens Traffic Cop For Issuing Challan In UP's Sambhal; Accused Arrested (VIDEO)

A video circulating on social media shows an elderly man threatening a traffic police officer during an altercation in the Chandousi Kotwali area of Sambhal district. According to reports, the incident occurred on Tuesday after the traffic police stopped the man's motorcycle for a traffic violation, which led to an argument between the two.

In the viral video, the elderly man can be seen and heard threatening the traffic officer, saying, "If you ever stop my vehicle again, I will come with a knife and stab you." The traffic cop, meanwhile, captured the entire confrontation on his mobile phone.

Following the incident, the traffic police officer filed a complaint against the elderly man. The police arrested the offender and later charged him under relevant sections at the Chandousi police station.

According to Live Hindustan report, traffic officer Devendra was conducting vehicle inspections near the Lal Petrol Pump with his colleague Kunal when a bike with two riders stopped. Neither of the riders was wearing a helmet. Devendra fined the bike rider, Rahish Ahmed, a resident of Mohalla Kagzi, under the Motor Vehicle Act for riding without a helmet and without a driving license. This angered both Rahish Ahmed and the pillion rider, leading them to verbally abuse the officer and threaten to stab him to death.

Despite Kunal's attempts to calm the situation, the two continued to hurl abuses. Devendra later filed a complaint at the local police station against Rahish Ahmed and one unidentified individual. The police have since arrested Rahish Ahmed.