Watch video: Will skip dinner till party comes to power in Rajasthan, says state BJP chief Satish Poonia

Rajasthan BJP chief Satish Poonia has vowed to skip dinner and not accept garlands till the time the saffron party returns to power in the state in the next assembly election in 2023.

BJP Rajasthan president Satish Poonia on Thursday said he will not wear a 'safa' (turban) or garland, and will skip dinner.

"I have taken a resolution that until we uproot Congress party in Rajasthan in 2023 and form BJP govt (in 2023 Rajasthan polls) with absolute majority, I will not wear 'mala' and 'safa' and not have dinner," said Rajasthan BJP chief Satish Poonia in Aligarh, reported news agency ANI.

Safa is a traditional headgear in Rajasthan which politicians prefer to wear in public programmes as a cultural symbol.

In 2014, after Congress suffered a debacle in Lok Sabha elections in the state, Congress leader Sachin Pilot too had taken a vow of not wearing a safa till the party forms its government in Rajasthan. He wore it when Congress came to power in the state in December 2018.

Published on: Friday, February 04, 2022, 11:44 AM IST