'Will raise issues of Maratha, OBC reservation in all-party meeting': Union Minister Ramdas Athawale

Ahead of the all party meeting called by Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on July 18, Union Minister and President of president of the Republican Party of India, Ramdas Athawale said that he will be raising issues of Maratha reservation, OBC reservation and reservation for Kshatriya community in the meeting.

Apart from reservation issues, the RPI president also said, that he will also demand an amendment in the law to restore OBC reservation in local bodies, which was revoked by Supreme Court."

OBCs are on the verge of losing their political reservation in local bodies across Maharashtra as it was quashed by the Supreme Court last month.

The apex court had directed that the Zilla Parishad elections be held on the basis of 27 percent reservation. The OBC reservation issue is of political importance as the community, though fragmented into nearly 382 castes, makes up nearly 52% of the state’s population. The court's decision has come at the time when OBCs were already worried about losing a share in their existing 27% reservation in government jobs and education following demands made by the Maratha community to incorporate them in the OBC category as they have lost their reservation benefits following another verdict of the Supreme Court.