Will people be allowed to choose from Covaxin and Covishield? Here is what we know so far

India recently approved two vaccines for emergency usage, and is slated to begin inoculation from January 16. In what is being called the world's largest such program, around 30 crore people will be inoculated in the first phase. Three crore healthcare and frontline workers will get shots first, followed by around 27 crore people who are either above 50 years of age or have co-morbidities.

Both Covishield and Covaxin will be used, and according to Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, people will not be offered a choice between the two vaccines. NITI Aayog member Dr V K Paul also said these two vaccines have been tested in thousands of people, and that there were safe with no risk of any significance. A similar sentiment was echoed by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan today.

"Both Covaxin and Covishield have been properly tested. Our scientists have tested them on all parameters and only then it has been decided to use them. Both the vaccines are safe and there is no difference between the two of them. Both of them will build immunity and antibodies," he said.