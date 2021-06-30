Will not tweak rules, or give undue relaxation in the name of COVID-19: Supreme Court on CA exams

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday made it clear that it is not inclined to either tweak rules or give undue relaxation in the name of Covid to Chartered Accountant (CA) aspirants for the examination commencing from July 5.

A bench headed by Justice A.M. Khanwilkar told a petitioner counsel, "We will not tweak with the rules. You have to appear for the whole group, if you miss a paper, if you take a chance then you take a chance".

Senior advocate Meenakshi Arora, appearing for one of the petitioners, submitted the new syllabus came in 2018. "We are trying to get your sympathy saying we are not attempting to avoid the exam", she added.

She argued that the opt-out option has to be given to those who suffered from Covid, or family members suffered from Covid and added that the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) note does not capture it.

The bench comprising Justices Dinesh Maheshwari and Aniruddha Bose said it is on opt-out option for candidates, and rest all are on SOP as per authority.

The bench asked the petitioners counsel that there should be a complete option to students whether to opt -- out or not, "and once that option is there what other argument is available to you?"

Justice Dinesh Maheshwari said so far genuine Covid issues are concerned, we are looking into it. "In the name of Covid, we can't expand the scope so much," he added.

Justice Maheshwari emphasized that if a candidate has to appear in the entire group, then he/she has to appear. "Covid has to be treated as an ailment. It cannot be used to tweak the rules," he added.