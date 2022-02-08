'Will never forget their exemplary service': PM Modi, Prez Kovind, Rahul Gandhi condole death of Army personnel in avalanche in Arunachal Pradesh

Condoling the death of Army personnel in an avalanche in Arunachal Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said their exemplary service will never be forgotten. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote, "Sadddened by the loss of lives of Indian Army personnel due to an avalanche in Arunachal Pradesh. We will never forget their exemplary service to our nation. Condolences to the bereaved families."

President Ram Nath Kovind said the death of Army soldiers due to an avalanche in Arunachal Pradesh is a tragedy beyond words and offered condolences to their families. The brave soldiers laid down their lives for the service of the nation, he said, adding that their selfless sacrifice will always be remembered.

President Ram Nath Kovind said the death of Army soldiers due to an avalanche in Arunachal Pradesh is a tragedy beyond words and offered condolences to their families. The brave soldiers laid down their lives for the service of the nation, he said, adding that their selfless sacrifice will always be remembered.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also condoled the death of Army personnel. "Saddened to know of the death of Army Personnel in avalanche tragedy in Arunachal Pradesh. My deepest condolences to their family and friends. We salute the martyrs," he tweeted.

Seven Army personnel, who were hit by an avalanche in a high-altitude area of Kameng sector in Arunachal Pradesh, were confirmed dead and their bodies were recovered from the avalanche site, the Army said on Tuesday.

The soldiers were stuck in an avalanche on February 6.

An Army statement said search and rescue operations, which were launched immediately on February 6 including airlifting of specialised teams, have now been concluded.

Published on: Tuesday, February 08, 2022, 08:59 PM IST