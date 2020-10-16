Will 'Modi Magic' work in Bihar? PM set to address series of meetings ahead of assembly polls

Ahead of the 2020 Bihar Legislative Assembly Elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is looking to utilise its signature 'Modi magic' to influence the voters. By inviting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in all the three phases of elections in Bihar, the BJP will begin training its guns with the Prime Minister's series of election meetings from Sasaram on October 23.

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and the saffron camp's election in-charge for Bihar, Devendra Fadnavis, on Friday said, "The Prime Minister will address 12 public meetings covering all the divisions of the state. He will have his first public meeting at Sasaram, the constituency of Jagjivan Ram and his daughter Meira Kumar."

A senior BJP leader and until recently an in-charge of the party, Rameshwar Chaurasiya, has revolted against the party and is contesting elections as an LJP candidate instead, this time. In the adjoining Nokha constituency, another RSS veteran, Rajendra Singh, vice-president of the party, is also contesting as LJP candidate.

Next stop of Modi will be at Gaya in central Bihar followed by Bhagalpur.

The Prime Minister will reach Bihar on October 28 and address meetings at Darbhanga in North Bihar, Muzaffarpur, and state capital Patna.

On November 1, he visits Chapra, once considered the strong hold of the Lalu Prasad family, East Champaran, and Samastipur.

He will wind up his Bihar tour on November 3 with public meetings at West Champaran, Saharasa, and Forbesganj in Seemanchal belt having sizable voters from the Muslim community.

BJP president, J P Nadda, who had launched the first real election meeting during the pandemic period on Sunday at Gandhi Maidan, Gaya, is still in Bihar. In the last two days, he has addressed eight public meetings crossing from western to eastern Bihar. He was at Sasaram earlier in the day and completed the day by addressing an election meeting at Banka in the east.

Nadda offered prayers at Takhat Harmandir Sahib, the birth place of the tenth Guru of Sikhs at Patna Saheb. Local BJP candidate and PWD minister, Nand Kishore Yadav, city mayor, Ms Sita Sahu were also with him.

Nadda makes it a point to visit places of worships during his visits to Bihar. On Sunday, he had visited an ancient Hanuman temple, earlier he went to the Badi Patan Devi and Kali temple in Darbhanga House.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, too, is neck deep in electioneering and is addressing up to five public meetings daily. Today, he addressed two election meetings in Gaya district, one at Imamganj from where the former chief minister, Jeetan Ram Manjhi, is the NDA candidate against the former two-term-speaker of Bihar assembly, Uday Narain Chaudhury.

Leader of opposition, Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, started his campaign for the Grand Alliance nominees today by addressing an election meeting at Shahpur in Bhojpur district.