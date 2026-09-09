‘Will Lord Be Pleased By This?’: SC Questions Jain Sects’ Temple Management Dispute

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The Supreme Court on Wednesday reserved its order in a dispute between the Shvetambara and Digambara sects of Jainism over the management of the Mahaveer Ji Jain Temple in Rajasthan.

Parties to submit arguments

A bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and K Vinod Chandran directed the parties to submit their written arguments within eight days after hearing brief submissions from senior advocates Aryama Sundaram and Shyam Divan.

During the hearing, Justice Pardiwala urged both sides to approach the matter with sensitivity, given its religious implications. Questioning the need for prolonged litigation, he asked, “Do you think he is pleased by all this?” and urged the parties to consider whether their actions were offending the revered Jain saint.

Dispute over temple management

The dispute centres on the temple's management and related properties. While the respondent argued that there was no demand to alter the place of worship and that the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991, therefore did not apply, the petitioner contended that the proceedings had already abated under the law.

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Case reaches Supreme Court

The case originated from proceedings seeking changes to the temple's management. The trial court ordered their abatement in 1994 following an application under the 1991 Act. The Rajasthan High Court subsequently held that an appeal against the order was maintainable, prompting the Digambar Samiti to approach the Supreme Court.