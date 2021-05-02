'Will keep working towards Tamil Nadu's welfare': PM Modi, Amit Shah after DMK's MK Stalin wrests power from AIADMK

After a decade in opposition, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) is all set to capture power from ruling the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) in Tamil Nadu. As counting of votes progressed on Sunday for the April 6 Assembly elections, the DMK steadily improved its position and was leading in 121 seats, while 118 is the minimum number required for a majority in the 234-member House.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured the people of Tamil Nadu that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) "will keep working towards the state’s welfare and to further popularise the glorious Tamil culture". "I would like to thank the people of Tamil Nadu who supported NDA. I applaud our Karyakartas for their hardwork," he added.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the party accepts the mandate and assured that the NDA under the leadership of PM Modi will continue to work "relentlessly for the development and prosperity of Tamil Nadu".
Besdies, DMK president MK Stalin is set to become the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu for the first time. He thanked the people for voting his party to power and assured them that he would truthfully work for them.
Stalin expressed his 'heartfelt thanks' to all the people of the state for mandating his party to govern Tamil Nadu for the sixth time.
The people have given their massive support realising that their well-being would be protected if DMK was voted to power, he said in a statement.
The victory was a commendation for over 50 years of his party's committed work for the people and state. Also, it was in recognition of everyday hardwork of partymen to fulfill the dream of bringing the party to power, he said.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)