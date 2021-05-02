'Will keep working towards Tamil Nadu's welfare': PM Modi, Amit Shah after DMK's MK Stalin wrests power from AIADMK

After a decade in opposition, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) is all set to capture power from ruling the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) in Tamil Nadu. As counting of votes progressed on Sunday for the April 6 Assembly elections, the DMK steadily improved its position and was leading in 121 seats, while 118 is the minimum number required for a majority in the 234-member House.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured the people of Tamil Nadu that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) "will keep working towards the state’s welfare and to further popularise the glorious Tamil culture". "I would like to thank the people of Tamil Nadu who supported NDA. I applaud our Karyakartas for their hardwork," he added.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the party accepts the mandate and assured that the NDA under the leadership of PM Modi will continue to work "relentlessly for the development and prosperity of Tamil Nadu".