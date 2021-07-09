Will India manage to vaccinate all adults by December? COVID-19 expert panel head strikes optimistic note

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to rage, India is making efforts to inoculate all adults by the end of 2021. But this might be easier said than done, with the daily vaccination numbers trailing far behind the projected tally. Despite the circumstances, Dr NK Arora, the chief of the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration, remains confident.

In an interaction with NDTV, the healthcare official remained convinced that the government would be able to meet its target, noting that vaccine supplies had been boosted in recent days. He also emphasised the significant role the states would play by increasing vaccine centres.

"In June and July, there has been an increase. The country got 5.6 crore doses a month till May, now it is getting 10 to 12 crore doses and next month it should be nearing 16 to 18 crores. From September, we should be having 30 crore plus doses," he explained.