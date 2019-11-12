Will give Maharashtra stable govt in accordance with people's mandate: Congress' Avinash Pande

As suspense over government formation in Maharashtra continues, Congress MLAs too continue to stay put in the resort at Jaipur on the fourth day. They await a decision from the party high command after which they will return. However senior leader Avinash Pande who returned from Delhi has said that there is no confusion about forming a government.

Congress state incharge for Rajasthan Avinash Pande returned from Delhi in the afternoon on Tuesday after deliberations with senior leadership.

Speaking to the media at Jaipur airport on his return from Delhi, Pande said, “Senior Maharashtra leaders have held discussions with Sonia Gandhi yesterday. We have held discussion on all possibilities. There is no confusion about the issue of forming a government. We will soon hold discussions with NCP. We will give Maharashtra a stable government. This will be in accordance to the mandate of the people and for the benefit of the state.”

It is believed that the reservation and apprehension expressed by several MLAs was conveyed to the top leadership. Many legislators have expressed the opinion that the secular approach of the Congress cannot be compromised. This could harm their Minority support base. This was communicated to Sonia Gandhi.

Vijay Padawati Cong leader who came to Jaipur with Pande when questioned on a conflict of ideology with Shiv Sena said, “What is BJP ideology. They formed govt with PDP in Jammu and Kashmir. If they can make with PDP, they could have made adjustment with Shiv Sena. Ideology will not be an issue. We will go by common minimum programme and we all three will form a government.”

It is now four days since the MLAs are in Jaipur and on Tuesday they did not go sight-seeing. As per sources there is restlessness among the legislators and they have been watching the developments in their home state on television.

What is noteworthy is that BJP has not made any comment on the presence of the MLAs in Rajasthan.