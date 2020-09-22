'Will fight it': Former Amnesty India head Aakar Patel says he was arrested and released on BJP's complaint

Former head of Amnesty International India and journalist, Aakar Patel, has been vocal in his criticism of government policies. In the past, he has had FIRs filed against him by the Bengaluru Police, had his Twitter account suspended and more.

Now, taking to Twitter on Tuesday night, the journalist said that a day earlier he had been arrested and then subsequently released on bail. "Was arrested and bailed yesterday for an FIR filed by BJP citing sections incl 153A (promoting enmity). Will fight it," he assured in a brief tweet.

"Entire day with police. Out now. Interesting times," he had tweeted a day earlier.