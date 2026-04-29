'Will Do What Is Required': BJP Leader Suvendu Adhikari On Lotus Symbol ‘Taped’ At Booths In Diamond Harbour - VIDEO

Voting is currently underway for the second phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections. BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari has reacted to the Falta incident, where the BJP is alleging that their election symbol was taped over at a polling booth.

"We are also monitoring and will do what is required. The Election Commission has also taken cognisance of this. If it works in this manner, then what is required will be done," he said while speaking to reporters.

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"I will discuss it with the candidate. Bhupendra Yadav ji called me at 9 am. I conveyed the situation. Just a few minutes back, the home minister, my leader Amit Shah ji, called me. I told him about the Falta incident. This is TMC's technique. We are taking action. Nothing has happened yet. 35 per cent of voting has taken place; a lot remains to be seen," he added.

Earlier, BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya posted a video showing the EVM with tape on the BJP symbol. "This is what Mamata Banerjee was defending when she spoke up for Jehangir Khan, a criminal contesting on a TMC ticket from Falta in Diamond Harbour. In several polling booths, the option to vote for the BJP has been blocked using a tape, effectively preventing voters from exercising their choice," the caption of the post read.

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“‘This is the so-called “Diamond Harbour Model,” the same template that helped Mamata Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee secure his Lok Sabha seat,’ he added.

Malviya demanded an immediate re-election in all affected booths in Falta where such incidents have occurred, sharing details of booths where such incidents have taken place.

EC Responds

The West Bengal Election Commissioner responded to the claims and assured that reports of button-tampering will be thoroughly verified, adding that if found to be true, the affected booths will undergo repolling, reported news agency ANI.

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Result Dates

The counting of votes for Assam, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala and West Bengal will take place on 4 May.