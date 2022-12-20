'Will burn Shah Rukh alive if I meet him': Ayodhya seer's shocking comments amid 'Besharam Rang' row

Paramhans Acharya, a seer from Ayodhya, has made shocking comments on Shah Rukh Khan. | ANI

The controversy over Shah Rukh Khan's next film 'Pathaan' does not seem to be ending. Amid outrage from politicians and right-wing supporters over the song 'Besharam Rang' in the movie, a Hindu seer from Ayodhya has made shocking comments on Khan, who is the leading actor in the movie along with Deepika Padukone.

Will burn Shah Rukh alive: Seer

A seer named Paramhans Acharya, who's reportedly a saint from Tapasvi Chhavni, made startling commentary on the controversy when he said that he would even go to the extent of burning Shah Rukh Khan alive.

Paramhans Acharya on Tuesday said that the saffron colour has been insulted in the 'Besharam rang' song.

"People of our Sanatan Dharma are protesting continuously regarding this. Today we have burnt the poster of Shahrukh Khan. If I get to meet the film Jihadi Shah Rukh Khan, I will burn him alive," the seer said.

Will burn theatres that screen Pathaan: Acharya

Acharya did not stop at that. He went on to say that if Pathan film was released in theatres, he would set them on fire. He also appealed people to boycott the 'Pathaan' movie of Shah Rukh Khan. Earlier, the priest of Hanumangarhi, Raju Das, had also protested against the film.

VHP leads protests against Pathaan

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), a right wing organisation, has already objected to Deepika Padukone's saffron outfit and some scenes in the song of 'Pathan'. The group has demanded immediate changes in the film. The VHP, an organisation affiliated to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), expressed displeasure over the color of Padukone's outfit. The organisation objected to the title of the song 'Besharam Rang' and said that the Hindu society would never accept such a film.

Complaint registered in Mumbai against Pathaan's cast

The Mumbai Police has received a written complaint, seeking registration of an FIR in connection with actress Deepika Padukone wearing a saffron bikini in the song Besharam Rang from the upcoming Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Pathaan'. An official gave this information on Monday. A complaint has been filed on Saturday against the producer, director and lead actor-actress of the film for deliberately using saffron color to hurt religious sentiments of people and hurt Hindu religion, an official of Sakinaka police station said.