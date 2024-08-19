'Will Break Your Fingers': TMC Minister’s 'Open Threat' To Those Criticising CM Mamata, Demanding Her Resignation Over Kolkata Doctor’s Rape-Murder Case (VIDEO)

X

Amid nationwide protests against the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, West Bengal TMC Minister Udayan Guha made a controversial comment as he warned that the state government would identify the people who were abusing CM Mamata Banerjee and demanding her resignation over the matter and break their fingers.

While speaking at an event, Guha also compared the protests in the state capital over the incident and the unrest in Bangladesh after Sheikh Hasina’s ouster.

"Those pointing fingers at Mamata over the rape and murder incident, abusing her on social media and demanding her resignation, they will be identified and their fingers will be broken. There is an attempt to transform Bengal into Bangladesh," Guha said at an event on Sunday.

Dictator Didi minister Udayan Guha who insulted & mocked Women’s 14th August midnight march now gives chilling warning

“If you point finger at CM, fingers will be broken”



This is real fascism



-Kolkata police issues threat notices to citizens, summons doctors

-football match… pic.twitter.com/sPoUTnHXzH — Shehzad Jai Hind (Modi Ka Parivar) (@Shehzad_Ind) August 19, 2024

"Even after mobs vandalised the hospital, the Kolkata police did not open fire. The police will not allow a Bangladesh-type situation in West Bengal. We will not allow Bengal to turn into Bangladesh…," the TMC minister further added.

Reacting to the controversial remarks, BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla slammed Guha and said that "this is real fascism."

In a post on X, Poonawalla wrote, "Dictator Didi minister Udayan Guha who insulted & mocked Women’s 14th August midnight march now gives chilling warning. “If you point finger at CM, fingers will be broken”. This is real fascism

-Kolkata police issues threat notices to citizens, summons doctors

-football match cancelled to avoid protests

- Shantanu Sen sacked as spokesperson for speaking on Sandip Ghosh, Sukhendu Roy summoned

-Talibani order to transfer 43 doctors which was halted

Now open threats! Apparently doctor has witnessed violence yesterday by a mob. Parents of victim have also spoken on how Mamta is suppressing the truth yet INDI alliance which says Sanvidhan Bachao is silent on Balatkari Bachao, Sach Chipao!"

Police taking action against those posting fake information on social media: Kunal Ghosh

Meanwhile, senior Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh on Monday said police are taking action against only those people who are posting on social media wrong information, fake audio and disclosing the name of the doctor raped and murdered in R G Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Ghosh said people can protest but in a proper manner.

"If you think you will protest, do it a hundred times in proper language. Do it a thousand times," Ghosh posted on X.

"But giving wrong information, distorted assumptions, fake audio, purposeful inciting posts, names and photos of the deceased, the police will warn you", he said.

প্রতিবাদী পোস্ট হলেই পুলিশ ব্যবস্থা নিচ্ছে, এই ন্যাকামির মিথ্যা বন্ধ করুন। প্রতিবাদ করবেন ভাবলে সঠিক ভাষায়, যুক্তিতে একশোবার করুন। হাজারবার করুন।

কিন্তু ভুল তথ্য, বিকৃত অনুমান, ভুয়ো অডিও, উদ্দেশ্যপ্রণোদিত প্ররোচনা ছড়ানোর পোস্ট, নিহতের নাম-ছবি, এসব দিলে পুলিশ সতর্ক করবেই। — Kunal Ghosh (@KunalGhoshAgain) August 19, 2024

Kolkata Police on Sunday summoned TMC MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, hours after he demanded that the CBI interrogate Kolkata Police commissioner and former principal of Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Roy had called upon the CBI, which is probing the rape and murder of a woman doctor at state-run Kar MCH, to act fairly and demanded the custodial interrogation of the former principal of the medical establishment and the CP to know "who and why floated the suicide story".

Kolkata Police asked Roy to appear before its officers at its headquarters in Lalbazar at 4 pm on Sunday for allegedly posting wrong information regarding the incident, a police source said.

Kolkata Police have also issued summonses to former BJP MP Locket Chatterjee and two renowned doctors for allegedly spreading rumours and disclosing the identity of the woman doctor who was raped and murdered at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital, an officer said.

Apart from these persons, the police have also issued summonses to 57 others for spreading wrong information about the incident, he said.

Dr Kunal Sarkar and Dr Subarna Goswami were issued summonses to appear before officers of the Kolkata Police Headquarters in Lalbazar at 3 pm on Sunday, he added.

These people have been accused of revealing the identity of the victim, spreading rumours and fake news, the officer said.

The body of the woman postgraduate trainee doctor was found inside a seminar hall of the hospital on August 9. A civic volunteer was arrested the next day for his alleged involvement in the crime.