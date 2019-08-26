'Will be next Paan Singh Tomar': ITBP man after kin beaten

Khandwa: The Madhya Pradesh Police have filed a case against security guards at a tourist resort in Khandwa district where an ITBP trooper's family members were allegedly assaulted with beer bottles and stones. Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Sunday also assured the trooper, who threatened to become the next Paan Singh Tomar, of justice.

On August 16, three of Indo-Tibetan Border Police Head Constable Amit Singh's brothers, and their families, including five kids - two of them infants, went for a picnic at the Hanuvantiya tourist spot, ut got into an argument with the private security guards who didn't allow them to carry milk bottles and biscuits for the infants.

Singh, who is currently posted in Jammu and Kashmir, had, in a social media post, said his two younger brothers, Atul and Vipul were attacked by the guards and Atul, who was hit in the eye, has lost 80 per cent vision.

He said that the guards, along with boatmen at the island, attacked his family, including the women and kids with bricks, sticks and even beer bottles.

The security has been outsourced in the resort by the state tourism development corporation, and his family allege that the security agency is being run by a political leader.

Alleging that police didn't come to his family's assistance, the ITBP man sparked off a serious controversy, saying the authorities must get his brothers justice and should not force him to become the next Paan Singh Tomar.

He would not need any training in the use of firearms if he he was forced to rebellion, he added.