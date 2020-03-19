Wide angle: Will social distancing bring the world closer?

Disasters often bring out defining visuals that reinstate one’s faith in humanity back again. One such visual was of Italians singing folk songs from their balconies. While someone sang a neighbour in an opposite building gave accompanying music.

Although distanced due to Corona the desire to meet and socialise has brought the Italians together. Music was just a catalyst in this group craving to feel loved and wanted.

What happened was something more intrinsic. In a world increasingly ruled by technology the desire for a human interaction was craved for. Corona proposed distance while man disposed it.

‘Social distancing’ may have received global credence after Corona and President Trump’s twitter outburst. However, in post-smart phone age we had knowingly or unknowingly imbibed social distancing and almost converted it into a fine art.

While globally the social media had intended to bring humanity closer to each other what it ended up doing is it gave the individual a machine to vent.

It was a platform where a person could pretend, vent, seek catharsis and the likes received would be equivalent to soliciting compliments. The social media gave a sense of self-actualization which otherwise a meeting, visit to a relative or a friend would have offered to an individual.