Why World Student’s Day is celebrated on birth anniversary of APJ Abdul Kalam

Everyone is aware that world students’ Day is celebrated on the birth anniversary of former President APJ Abdul Kalam that is on 15th October. But do you know why? Here is the answer. He was fascinated by students and was fond of educating them. He mentioned in one of his quotes,” Teaching is a very noble profession that shapes the character, caliber, and future of an individual. If the people remember me as a good teacher that will be the biggest honour for me.” Hence his birthday is marked as World students’ Day.

Kalam is still etched as ‘missile man of India’ in every Indian heart. His contribution was massive in making India a nuclear state. His work and knowledge got spread and appreciated throughout the globe. Kalam visited Switzerland on 26th May 2005, later that day was declared as ‘Science day’ by the Swiss government.

APJ Abdul Kalam received Padma Bhushan in 1981, Padma Vibhushan in 1990. The highest civilian award Bharat Ratna was granted to him for exceptional contribution in the field of science, Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) and the Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) in 1997.

May it be 1998’s Pokhran Nuclear Bomb Test, or may it be inspiring students with a nip of his pen, Kalam has always marked victory at every phase of life. His autobiography ‘Wings of Fire’ is a source of inspiration to many people. ‘My Journey’, ‘Ignited minds- Unleashing the power within India’ and ‘India 2020- A new vision for new millennium’ are some of his books through which his thoughts became immortal. This year Kalam would have turned 88 years old.