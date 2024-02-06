'Why Modi Did Not Refer To Hammering Bharat Mata Is Getting...': Subramanian Swamy Slams PM’s Parl Speech

Subramanian Swamy |

Senior BJP leader and former Union minister Subramanian Swamy criticised PM Modi on Tuesday for the frosty behavior of neighboring countries.

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), Swamy questioned PM Modi's silence over the negative stances of neighboring countries such as China and Maldives.

"Modi, who spends taxpayers' money to travel incessantly abroad, did not refer yesterday in Parliament to the challenges Bharat Mata is facing from China, Maldives, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Bhutan, Nepal, etc.!! Wishguru or Washout guru?," Subramanian Swamy tweeted.

In an earlier tweet, Swamy targeted PM Modi over India's economy, writing, "Modi revels in his display of ignorance. The latest in Parliament is that the Indian economy, measured by GDP, will be the third-largest in his presumed third stint as PM. Like his earlier howlers, such as 2ab, India’s GDP in PPP (i.e., as per comparable prices) has been the 3rd largest since 1998!

Swamy is one of the BJP leaders who don't hesitate to criticise his own party and its leaders.