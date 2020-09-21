Why is #WeWantPopulationControlLaw trending on Twitter?

Amid the on going Parliament session, netizens are now demanding Population Control Law on Twitter.

In July 2019, Rajya Sabha MP Rakesh Sinha introduced the proposed Population Control Bill, 2019, in the Rajya Sabha with the purpose to control the population growth in India. The proposed bill was signed by 125 MPs. However, it is yet to become a law.

One must note that many countries have Population Control Law to ensure that the country's population does not surpass a certain point and it becomes difficult to manage.

China too has a law for the same in place. However, India, which is the second-most populous country after China has no such law.

Now, on Monday, netizens demanded that the topic should be taken up in the Parliament and a law should be passed. And soon #WeWantPopulationControlLaw was the top trend on Twitter.

Among other concerns, Twitterati seemed to be worried about Muslim population overtaking Hindus in India. Several on Twitter cited an Indian Express article from 2017 that stated "India has been projected to have the largest Muslim population by 2050, according to a report by the Pew research centre. The report says there will be 311 million Muslims in India by 2050, a population which will constitute 11 per cent of the global trend. The research also says that India will continue to house the largest number of Hindus in the world, with their population rising to 1.3 billion."

A Twitter user said, "India to have largest Muslim population by 2050. that's main reason. We are demand immediately population control law in India. RT you #WeWantPopulationControlLaw"

Another Twitter user said, "#WeWantPopulationControlLaw Because terrorists are causing population explosion in India to create another Pakistan In 2050, India will have highest terrorist population Some people are breeding 12-13 kids like Dogs and Pigs and looting tax payer money #populationcontrollaw"

Others also said that the law is important considering the poverty, unemployment rate, burden on various resources in India.

A Twitter user said, "Population Explosion leads to: :Poverty :Unemployment :Extra demand for food & water :Burden on Healthcare system We can't just go on with producing something we can't even feed. There is need for Population Control Law in #WeWantPopulationControlLaw"

