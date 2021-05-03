Why is there no need for Covid-19 test after home isolation, AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria explains

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 chaos in the country, All India Institute Of Medical Sciences director Dr Randeep Guleria said that in most of the mild and asymptomatic Covid-19 cases, the virus dies after the 7th or the 8th day and so there is no need for Covid test after home isolation. The AIIMS director said that at this stage the virus can't be transmitted to another person.

Although, the dead virus, or the particles of the dead virus, can be picked up by the RT-PCR test and a positive report still may come, when a person has become free from covid. "It is scientifically proved that the virus in mild cases dies after six or seven days," Dr Guleria said.

The Centre in its new guidelines for Covid treatment under home isolation has said that Covid-19 patients have to remain in isolation for 10 days. After this period is over, the isolation period can be ended provided there is no fever for three days.

Dr Guleria also warned against rushing for CT scans in cases of mild COVID-19, saying there are side effects and it can end up doing more harm than good.