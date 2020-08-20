Why did Instagram take down Hindustani Bhau's account?

Hindustani Bhau's Instagram account was taken down on Thursday. Bhau, whose real name is Vikas Pathak is an active social media influencer for many and is quite upfront while talking about various issues in his videos that are uploaded on his social media accounts.

This action was long overdue given the Phatak's actions and speech in his videos. Now, his account has been taken down by Instagram.

The reason, however, has not been confirmed by Phatak, but it is obvious that his videos violate basic guidelines of not only Instagram, but the internet in general.

So, why did Instagram take down his account?

Phatak’s latest video is beyond crass.

In a video shared online, Phatak can be heard saying that whosoever makes fun of his religion or god will not be forgiven henceforth. He urges his fans and followers to openly bash those who indulge in such acts.

In his words, Phatak says, “System side mein, complaint side mein, ab inko bas marna hai.”

His video received a lot of flak from netizens after which he took it down. But comedian Kunal Kamra shared Phatak's clip urged Mumbai Police to take action against Hindustani Bhau.

Taking to Twitter, Kamra mentioned the official handles of Anil Deshmukh and Mumbai Police, and said: "HM @AnilDeshmukhNCP & @MumbaiPolice, calling for open violence is a crime. This is a mob building & hate spreading exercise. This is deeply alarming. Could lead to violence & an artist not getting due process."

"Remarks like “System side main” are an insult to our constitution," he added.