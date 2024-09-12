Why CJI Chandrachud Faces Flack From Lawyer & Opposition Parties For Inviting PM Modi To Attend Ganpati Puja At His Residence?

Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud, who invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to participate in Ganpati Puja at his residence, is facing criticism from legal practitioners and opposition parties for his move. Senior Supreme Court lawyer Prashant Bhushan has accused the CJI of violating the "Code of Conduct for Judges," which states that "a judge should practice a degree of aloofness consistent with the dignity of his office."

Many leaders from opposition parties have also raised objections to PM Modi's visit to the CJI's residence.

On Wednesday, PM Modi participated in Ganpati Puja at CJI D.Y. Chandrachud's residence in New Delhi. In a video shared by news agency PTI, CJI Chandrachud and his wife Kalpana Das are seen welcoming Modi to their home, where Modi is then seen performing the puja.

CJI inviting PM sends a very bad signal: Prashant Bhushan

Senior Supreme Court lawyer Prashant Bhushan, known for his anti-establishment stance, reacted sharply to the video on X. Bhushan criticized the CJI, stating, "It is shocking that CJI Chandrachud allowed Modi to visit him at his residence for a private meeting. It sends a very bad signal to the judiciary, which is tasked with protecting the fundamental rights of citizens from the executive and ensuring that the government acts within the bounds of the Constitution. That is why there must be an arm's-length separation between the executive and the judiciary."

In another post, Bhushan explained how the CJI violated the code of conduct for judges, stating, "A judge should practice a degree of aloofness consistent with the dignity of his office. There should be no act or omission by him that is unbecoming of the high office he occupies and the public esteem in which that office is held." He called this a "violation of the code."

Lost confidence in the independence of CJI: Indiara Jaising

Senior Supreme Court lawyer Indira Jaising also criticised the CJI and alleged that he compromised the separation of powers between the executive and the judiciary. Expressing her displeasure over the incident, she said, "I have lost all confidence in the independence of the CJI. The SCBA must condemn this publicly displayed compromise of the independence of the CJI from the executive."

RJD MP Manoj Jha was one of the opposition leaders who reacted to the incident. In a post on X, sharing the video from the CJI's residence, he said, "That is the state of the republic….ladies and gentlemen. Jai Hind."

What did Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut say?

Speaking to the news agency PTI, Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut said, "Ganpati Utsav is being celebrated and people visit each other's house... I don't have information whether the prime minister has visited anyone's house. Ganpati Utsav is being celebrated at several locations in Delhi... at Maharashtra Sadan. However, the PM visited CJI's residence, they performed 'aarti' together. We think that people will have doubt if guardians of Constitution meet political leaders."

CPI(M) Politburo member Dr. Ashok Dhawale took a swipe at the CJI, saying, "So Justice Chandrachud, after your retirement as CJI in two months, when can we expect you to be elevated to the exalted posts of Rajya Sabha MP, Governor, or on the Adani Board of Directors, or maybe even the next Law Minister of India?"

CPI(ML) member Clifton D'Rozario launched a scathing attack on PM Modi and CJI Chandrachud, stating, "In one stroke, the line between the executive and judiciary has been obliterated. CJI Chandrachud's message is that it is fine for members of the judiciary to hobnob with representatives of the executive. PM Modi just made the point that the judiciary is in his hands."

Advocate Sanjay Ghosh quoted Justice V.D. Tulzapurkar's observation from 1980, in which he had said, "If judges start sending bouquets or congratulatory letters to a political leader on his political victory, eulogizing him on the assumption of high office in adulatory terms, the people's confidence in the judiciary will be shaken."

These remarks came after Justice Bhagwati congratulated Indira Gandhi on her electoral victory.

Notably, PM Modi's visit to the CJI's residence comes days after around 30 retired judges of the Supreme Court and several high courts reportedly participated in a meeting organised by the Vidhi Prakosth (legal cell) of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad on Sunday (September 8).