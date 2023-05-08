'Why bring Bajrangbali in Karnataka polls?' Amit Shah asks Congress

File pic

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday blasted the Congress in the public rallies in Karnataka for bringing Bajrangbali in the Karnataka Polls, saying it is the same Congress that had kept Lord Ram in custody for years and followed the policy of appeasement.

He said the Congress is not able to stomach the ban imposed on PFI that not only saved Karnataka but provided security to the entire country.

The PFI had been demanding a budget of ₹10,000 crore for the minorities that has been incorporated by the Congress in its manifesto, Shah said.

He said the BJP has abolished the religion-based unconstitutional reservation and raised the reservation to SC, ST, Vokalinga and Lingayat while the Congress leaders are claiming to bring back the religion-based reservation to the Muslims if it comes back to power. Let Congress disclosed whose quota will be reduced to restor 4% reservation to the Muslims.

As regards the Modi government not resolving the Mahadayi river water dispute, Shah said the issue remained hanging even the Congress was in power in both Karnataka and Goa as also at the Centre but the issue remained unresolved.