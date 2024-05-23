'Why Are They Being Harassed By Delhi Police?': Kejriwal Asks PM Modi, Records Video With ‘Sick & Old’ Parents Walking Out Home To Face Questioning

X

Amid reports that the Delhi police will question Arvind Kejriwal's parents in the Swati Maliwal 'assault' case, the chief minister and his wife were seen taking their parents out of the house in a sign to show that they are ready to face the investigation.

In the video that is rapidly going viral on social media, Kejriwal was seen holding his father's hand and taking him out the his residence. His wife Sunita Kejriwal was also seen walking out with her mother-in-law. The video also shows AAP minister Atishi in the background.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal shoots a video claiming he is waiting for Delhi Police who might question his parents today in the Swati Maliwal assault case. AAP leader Atishi also seen. pic.twitter.com/hX5w9psRXR — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) May 23, 2024

Posting the video, in a tweet on X, Kejriwal said, “Modiji, please look at @ArvindKejriwal's sick and old parents, do you think they have committed any crime? Your fight is with @ArvindKejriwal why is Modi ji getting their old parents harassed by the police? The whole country is watching your atrocities, the public will answer you.”

However, reports suggest that the Delhi Police may not visit Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence on Thursday to question his parents in connection with the case.

On Wednesday, Kejriwal had said police were going to question his elderly and ill parents the next day.

Kejriwal's close aide Bibhav Kumar was arrested by police in the case. Police may visit his residence for questioning in the coming days but are not going there on Thursday. They may also question Kejriwal in the coming days.

In a post on X in Hindi, Kejriwal said, "I am waiting for the police with my parents and wife. Yesterday the police called and asked for time to interrogate my parents. But they have not yet given any information about whether they will come or not." The AAP accused the BJP of committing atrocities on Kejriwal's parents through police.

मैं अपने माता-पिता और पत्नी के साथ पुलिस का इंतज़ार कर रहा हूँ। कल पुलिस ने फ़ोन करके मेरे माता-पिता से पूछताछ के लिए टाइम माँगा था। लेकिन वो आएंगे या नहीं - इसकी उन्होंने कोई जानकारी अभी नहीं दी। pic.twitter.com/38Yswozmoi — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 23, 2024

"Ever since Arvind Kejriwal was granted bail, BJP has freaked out. They are attacking and conspiring against Arvind Kejriwal and AAP. But today, after summoning the parents of Arvind Kejriwal for questioning by Delhi Police, they have crossed all the limits," Atishi said.

Concurring, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said, "The BJP has stooped so low now they are using Delhi Police to commit atrocities on Kejriwal's ailing and elderly parents. His father is 84, cannot walk without support and even has hearing problems. His mother had returned from hospital two days before his arrest and he could not even meet her at that time. People will respond to this with their votes."