Why are Muslims poor despite ruling India for 600 years, clerics must explain: Swamy

Amid anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests, on Tuesday, Rajya Sabha MP and senior BJP leader Subramanian Swamy said that Muslim clerics must explain why Muslims despite being a ruling class in India for 600 years, the community today asks for reservations.

"Muslim clerics must explain why Muslims despite being a ruling class in India for 600 years, the community today asks for reservations? Because of poverty? Brahmins are also poor but never ask for reservations because of pride of having being ruling class," Swamy tweeted.