Why are Muslims poor despite ruling India for 600 years, clerics must explain: Swamy

Amid anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests, on Tuesday, Rajya Sabha MP and senior BJP leader Subramanian Swamy said that Muslim clerics must explain why Muslims despite being a ruling class in India for 600 years, the community today asks for reservations.
"Muslim clerics must explain why Muslims despite being a ruling class in India for 600 years, the community today asks for reservations? Because of poverty? Brahmins are also poor but never ask for reservations because of pride of having being ruling class," Swamy tweeted.
Later, a Twitter user asked Swamy, “why is even there a caste system on the country ..why did you grant reservation for SC/ST."
To which Swamy replied "Because they were never ruling classes and suffered great indignities for which they need reservations. Today educated SC is our President," he tweeted.
Later another Twitter user said "we've got 2 SC presidents, SC deputy PM, SC speaker, SC cabinet ministers, and so on. Eventually people should accept reservation quota is no social justice and all should value & promote Merit."
Later, Swamy replied saying, "Not yet. First accept Varna is not birth based but Guna/Karma based as Lord Krishna tells Arjuna."
Swamy also rubbished on user's claims who said, "Brahmins are a class apart forming 2% of Homo Sapiens along with true Kshatriyas." The senior BJP leader replied, "Rubbish. Your DNA and of other Varnas’ are the same."
This comes amidst several protests erupted across India on Monday against the police crackdown in Jamia Millia Islamia here and the controversial citizenship law as students and political leaders took to the streets.
A major controversy had broken out after police personnel resorted to lathi-charge and firing of tear gas shells to deal with the violence during protests against the new citizenship law.
Several educational institutions across the country have come out in support of the students of the Jamia Millia Islamia after the incident. According to Jamia Millia Islamia Vice-Chancellor Najma Akhtar, as many as 200 people were injured in the incident, of which many were students of the university.
