'Wholeheartedly welcome decision': Sushmita Dev after SC directs Tripura govt to ensure no party is prevented from campaigning

Kolkata: Claiming that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has taken Tripura several years back, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh stated that the Trinamool Congress will focus on the overall development of Tripura.

“Be it education, be it infrastructure to women safety, all the amenities which are given to the people of West Bengal will be given to people of Tripura,” said Kunal before leaving for the state.

Meanwhile, four new FIRs have been registered against Kunal, pushing the total to nine.

Notably, addressing a meeting last week Kunal said that ‘in Ram Rajya, Sita is not safe.’

Claiming that the FIRs are an outburst of BJP’s ‘panic state’, Kunal dared the police to arrest him.

“The BJP does politics with Ram’s name which I won’t allow. They can arrest me if they want but such communalism should stop. The FIRs prove that the BJP is afraid of the rise of TMC in Tripura,” mentioned the TMC general secretary.

However, after the alleged attack on a TMC candidate in the upcoming Tripura civic polls, TMC leader Sushmita Dev, Rajib Banerjee and Subal Bhowmick held an agitation in Tripura on Thursday.

In yet another blow for Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb, Supreme Court on Thursday had asked the BJP government to allow other political parties to campaign in Tripura and have also asked the Tripura DG and Home Secretary to file an affidavit in the apex court.

Notably, Sushmita Dev earlier this month had moved the apex court complaining that the BJP government in Tripura is not allowing the TMC to campaign ahead of the civic polls scheduled on November 25.

Welcoming the verdict, TMC Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev took to Twitter and said, “We wholeheartedly welcome the decision of the Hon'ble Supreme Court! This decision will help every single person in Tripura to exercise their democratic rights in peace and with even more enthusiasm. Our fight for the people of Tripura will continue! Jai Hind!”

BJP spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharjee said that the TMC is campaigning in Tripura and the BJP has never stopped them.

Published on: Thursday, November 11, 2021, 08:20 PM IST