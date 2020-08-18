'Whole country's working, who believes students won't go out?': SG Tushar Mehta to SC in UGC hearing

Amidst the ongoing controversy over the final year exams across the country, the Supreme Court on Tuesday reserved its judgement on a plea challenging University Grants Commission's decision to hold final year exams.

As per the report by the India News, in his final submission to the Apex court, Solicitor-General Tushar Mehta said, "The entire country is working. The students are 21-22-year-olds. Can you really believe that they will not be going out ?”

Mehta replied this when the Apex Court asked him if there is a certain situation in a State, can the UGC override the State and mandate for the exams to still be held?

Yesterday, the union minister of education Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ said that the decision by the UGC to carry out final year examinations has been taken while keeping in mind the future of students.

“The decision has been taken keeping the future of students in mind. It was done so that students do not face any difficulty in future. The universities have been given the option of conducting the examination in online, offline or blended mode,” he said during his interaction with the Vice-Chancellors of different universities.

Pokhriyal said the New Education Policy will strengthen India’s position as a leader on the global stage.

On July 6, the UGC issued exam-related guidelines asking universities to complete the final year, final semester examination by September end in offline, online or blended mode.

Several petitions have been filed in the Supreme Court of India challenging the guidelines and seeking cancellation of final year exams.

(With inputs from PTI)