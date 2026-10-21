Who Was Vummidi Ethiraj? Jeweller Behind Historic Sengol Dies At 99

Vummidi Ethiraj, a veteran jeweller and artisan associated with the creation of India's historic Sengol, died in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, on Wednesday at the age of 99. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vice President CP Radhakrishnan expressed grief over his demise, remembering his contribution to preserving India's cultural heritage.

Ethiraj was the patriarch of the Vummidi family, which owns Vummidi Bangaru Jewellers, a jewellery business with a legacy spanning around 125 years, according to news agency PTI.

Role in crafting historic Sengol

He was associated with the crafting of the Sengol, a gold-plated silver sceptre that symbolised the transfer of power from British rule to independent India in 1947. On the eve of Independence, the sceptre was presented to India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, by priests from the Thiruvaduthurai Adheenam in Tamil Nadu.

The Sengol regained national prominence in 2023 when it was installed in the new Parliament building. Prime Minister Modi ceremonially installed the sceptre during the inauguration of the building on May 28 that year.

PM Modi remembers artisan's contribution

In a post on X, Modi said Ethiraj would be remembered for his role in crafting the historic Sengol. Recalling his meeting with the artisan in 2023, the Prime Minister said he had expressed gratitude for Ethiraj's contribution to the nation's culture and heritage.

Modi also noted that Ethiraj's life and craftsmanship represented a connection between India's traditions and its national journey.

Vice President pays tribute

Vice President Radhakrishnan described the Sengol as a sacred symbol of India's civilisational heritage and praised Ethiraj's contribution to the country's jewellery craftsmanship. He conveyed his condolences to the artisan's family and loved ones.

Ethiraj leaves behind a legacy closely associated with one of India's most recognisable historical artefacts.