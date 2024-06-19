Who Was Shiladitya Chetia? Grieved Over Wife's Passing, Senior IPS Officer & Assam Home Secretary Shoots Himself Dead Next To Her Body

A tragic incident rocked the Assamese city of Guwahati on Tuesday when an IPS officer, grieving over his wife's death, shot himself dead. The IPS officer, identified as Shiladitya Chetia, took the drastic step in the ICU of a private hospital next to the body of his wife, moments after the doctor informed him of her passing.

Chetia, 44, was deployed as Assam's home secretary and was reportedly on leave for the past four months to tend to his ailing wife Agamonee Barbaruah. She was reportedly battling brain tumour and was admitted to Nemcare Hospital in Guwahati.

HCM Dr @himantabiswa has expressed his deepest condolences at the untimely passing away Smt Agamonee Barbaruah and Shri Shiladitya Chetia.

— Chief Minister Assam (@CMOfficeAssam) June 19, 2024

Wife's passing left IPS officer in deep grief

Barbaruah, 40, breathed her last at Nemcare Hospital at about 4:30 pm, according to reports. When the doctors informed Chetia of her passing, the senior IPS officer requested privacy so that he could sit and pray beside his wife's body.

“She had been battling for around two years and had received treatment elsewhere as well. For the last two months, she had been receiving conservative treatment here and he had taken up a separate room in the hospital,” Dr Hitesh Baruah, the MD of Nemcare Hospital said, according to The Indian Express.

Deeply saddened by the untimely demise of Sri Shiladitya Chetia ji, Secretary of Home & Political, Government of Assam, and his beloved wife.



— Ashok Singhal (@TheAshokSinghal) June 18, 2024

“In the last three days, we had informed him that her condition was deteriorating. Today at 4.30 pm, the attending doctor informed him of her passing. The doctor and a nurse were in the room with him and he requested them to step out, saying that he wanted to pray. Around 10 minutes later, a loud sound was heard from the room,” Dr Baruah said.

Chetia had shot himself dead reportedly with his service weapon.

Who was IPS officer Shiladitya Chetia?

Chetia was a deputy inspector general (DIG)-rank IPS officer from the 2009 batch and had been serving as the secretary for home and political departments in the Assam government. He was previously the superintendent of police in Tinsukia, Nalbari, Kokrajhar and Barpeta districts. Before his current role, he also served as the commandant of the 4th Assam Police Battalion.

Extremely saddened to learn of the unfortunate passing away of Shri Shiladitya Chetia, IPS, Secretary of Home & Political Deptt and his wife.



— Jayanta Mallabaruah (@jayanta_malla) June 18, 2024

The senior IPS officer and Barbaruah had reportedly married in 2013. The couple did not have children and Chetia is survived by two sisters. According to PTI, in the past few months, he had lost his mother and mother-in-law. His father, Pramod Chetia, was also reportedly a DIG-rank officer and had passed away a few years ago.

Assam Police and DGP condoles Shiladitya Chetia's death

Following Chetia's shocking passing, DGP GP Singh took to X to condole his death.

In an unfortunate turn of events, Sri Shiladitya Chetia IPS 2009 RR, Secretary Home & Political Government of Assam, took his own life this evening, a few minutes after the attending physician declared the death of his wife who was battling cancer for a long time. — GP Singh (@gpsinghips) June 18, 2024

"In an unfortunate turn of events, Shiladitya Chetia, IPS 2009 batch Home and Political Secretary, took his own life this evening a few minutes after learning of his wife’s passing due to cancer. The entire Assam Police family is in mourning at this time," he posted.

We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Shri Shiladitya Chetia IPS 2009 RR, Secretary Home & Political, Government of Assam and his wife.



The entire police family is in profound grief and shock.



— Assam Police (@assampolice) June 18, 2024

The Assam Police, too, condoled Chetia's death, saying his "unwavering dedication to Assam" will be "cherished".

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Shri Shiladitya Chetia IPS 2009 RR, Secretary Home & Political, Government of Assam and his wife. The entire police family is in profound grief and shock. Shri Chetia's unwavering dedication to Assam will always be cherished," it said.